1. Palomar
959 SE Division St., 971-266-8276, barpalomar.com.
The divine daiquiris at champion bartender Ricky Gomez's new place are perfectly complemented by the Cuban diner food.
2. Bistro Agnes
527 SW 12th Ave., 503-222-0979, bistroagnes.com.
The new venture from the chefs behind Ox is at its best with rich, no-holds-barred French dishes.
3. Arden Wine Bar & Kitchen
417 NW 10th Ave., 503-206-6097, ardenwinebarandkitchen.com.
The new restaurant and wine bar in the heart of the Pearl District is sleek, urbane and, at times, extraordinary.
4. Kee's #Loaded Kitchen
4709 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 503-516-2078, facebook.com/KeesLoadedKitchen.
How did we sleep on this cart for so long? Loaded is the real thing—pure homestyle soul, from wings to ribs to banana custard to amazing baked beans. Check the menu on Facebook Thursday through Sunday, then get there early before it sells out.
5. Pot N Spicy
8230 SE Harrison St., w345, 503-788-7267, potnspicy.com.
Pot N Spicy is making deep-fried skewers, jja jiang mian noodles, spicy Sichuan classics and hot pots both dry and brothy in Portland's best Asian food strip mall.
