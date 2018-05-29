1. Canard
734 E Burnside St., 971-279-2356, canardpdx.com.
Star chef Gabriel Rucker's third, more casual restaurant is equally inspired by Americana junk food and French fine dining.
2. The Lighthouse
10808 NW St. Helens Road, 503-240-8827, lighthousepdx.com.
Under new ownership, the old-school Linnton bar serves some of the city's best pub grub, including a killer fried chicken sandwich.
3. Bistro Agnes
527 SW 12th Ave., 503-222-0979, bistroagnes.com.
The new venture from the chefs behind Ox is at its best with rich, no-holds-barred French dishes like the cassoulet.
4. Palomar
959 SE Division St., 971-266-8276, barpalomar.com.
The divine daiquiris at champion bartender Ricky Gomez's new place are perfectly complemented by the Cuban diner food. The Frita Cubana channels Carl's Jr. straight into the elite tier of Portland burgers.
5. Arden Wine Bar & Kitchen
417 NW 10th Ave., 503-206-6097, ardenwinebarandkitchen.com.
The new restaurant and wine bar in the heart of the Pearl District is sleek, urbane and, at times, extraordinary—an avowedly wine-focused restaurant bringing wine-friendly cuisine to a city both literally and figuratively thirsty for it.
