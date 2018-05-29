1. Canard

734 E Burnside St., 971-279-2356, canardpdx.com.

(Christine Dong)
Star chef Gabriel Rucker's third, more casual restaurant is equally inspired by Americana junk food and French fine dining.

2. The Lighthouse

10808 NW St. Helens Road, 503-240-8827, lighthousepdx.com.

(Henry Cromett)
Under new ownership, the old-school Linnton bar serves some of the city's best pub grub, including a killer fried chicken sandwich.

3. Bistro Agnes

527 SW 12th Ave., 503-222-0979, bistroagnes.com.

(Abby Gordon)
The new venture from the chefs behind Ox is at its best with rich, no-holds-barred French dishes like the cassoulet.

4. Palomar

959 SE Division St., 971-266-8276, barpalomar.com.

(Abby Gordon)
The divine daiquiris at champion bartender Ricky Gomez's new place are perfectly complemented by the Cuban diner food. The Frita Cubana channels Carl's Jr. straight into the elite tier of Portland burgers.

5. Arden Wine Bar & Kitchen

417 NW 10th Ave., 503-206-6097, ardenwinebarandkitchen.com.

(Walker Stockly)
The new restaurant and wine bar in the heart of the Pearl District is sleek, urbane and, at times, extraordinary—an avowedly wine-focused restaurant bringing wine-friendly cuisine to a city both literally and figuratively thirsty for it.