1. The Lighthouse
10808 NW St. Helens Road, 503-240-8827, lighthousepdx.com.
Under new ownership, the old-school Linnton bar serves some of the city's best pub grub, including a killer fried chicken sandwich.
2. Canard
734 E Burnside St., 971-279-2356, canardpdx.com.
Star chef Gabriel Rucker's third, more casual restaurant is equally inspired by Americana junk food and French fine dining.
3. Bistro Agnes
527 SW 12th Ave., 503-222-0979, bistroagnes.com.
The new venture from the chefs behind Ox is at its best with rich, no-holds-barred French dishes like the cassoulet.
4. Stoopid Burger
2329 NE Glisan St., 503-477-5779, pdxstoopidburger.com.
The Ocean food mall's Stoopid Burger is home to $15 monstrosities too large to fathom. The budget-minded "Almost There" strips Stoopid's ostentatious house style down to the nuts and bolts. It comes out looking like the burger emoji and lacks for nothing.
5. Hana's PDX
3625 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 971-409-7097, instagram.com/hanas_pdx.
The menu at an artisanal ice cream shop has nothing on the craziness you can concoct with the flavors at this authentic New Orleans snowball cart. Made with shave ice and doused with syrups and creams, a snowball melts on your tongue like a thousand delicate little flakes of delight.
