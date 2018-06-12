1. Happy Bibimbap House 2
4204 NE Halsey St., 971-271-7065, happybibimbaphouse.com.
A Salem favorite, the new Portland Korean spot doesn't have any flashy pan-Asian fusion nonsense—just traditional Korean and Seoul-Chinatown-style grub with a little sushi on the side.
2. Canard
734 E Burnside St., 971-279-2356, canardpdx.com.
Star chef Gabriel Rucker's third, more casual restaurant is inspired equally by Americana junk food and French fine dining.
3. The Lighthouse
10808 NW St. Helens Road, 503-240-8827, lighthousepdx.com.
Under new ownership, the old-school Linnton bar serves some of the city's best pub grub, including a killer fried chicken sandwich.
4. Pizza Jerk 2
621 SE Morrison St., pizzajerkpdx.com.
The second location of the irreverent Cully pizza joint has finally opened in the space once home to the original Bunk, slinging sandwiches, slices and full pies.
5. Bistro Agnes
527 SW 12th Ave., 503-222-0979, bistroagnes.com.
The new venture from the chefs behind Ox is at its best with rich, no-holds-barred French dishes like the cassoulet.
Comments