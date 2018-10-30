1. HunnyMilk
1981 W Burnside St., 503-719-7349, hunnymilk.com.
Serving warm comfort food with a picture-perfect backdrop, all HunnyMilk does is brunch, but it does it damn well. For a flat $22, you get a savory plate, a sweet plate and drink—the baked eggs surprise and fortune cookie waffles are an ideal pairing.
2. G Station
550 NW 6th Ave., 503-224-0776, gstationdiner.com.
One of Portland's secret cheap-eats gems is hiding inside the Old Town bus station. Serving affordable, greasy delights, the black-owned mom-'n'-pop diner slash gift shop sells sandwiches, smoothies, breakfast items—and one of the cheapest Impossible Burgers in town.
3. Fish & Rice
332 NW Westover Road, 503-954-1270, fishnrice.com.
Not all affordable sushi in Portland arrives via conveyor belt. Nestled on the backside of Northwest 23rd Avenue, Fish & Rice boasts not only a formidable $13, two-roll lunch plate but a superlative cute factor that will tempt a visit long after the combination special expires at 3 pm.
4. Heim
7137 NE Fremont St., 503-206-5537, heimbakery.com.
After honing her craft over the past few years selling breads and pastries at farmers markets, Jennifer Plitzko opened Heim with the intention of using hearty brunch standards to get Portland hooked on her bread. With a pillowy texture that's still taut and chewy in all the right places, it is bound to give the city's big shots a run for their dough.
5. Kargi Gogo
3039 NE Alberta St., 503-764-9552, kargigogo.com.
Georgian khachapuri cheese breads have been trending across America for several years, and they've arrived in Portland thanks to Kargi Gogo. Rip off a piece of bread and drag it through the liquid cheese—it's like pizza and fondue had a baby.
Comments