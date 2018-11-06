1. Pizza Jerk 2
621 SE Morrison St., 971-803-7960, pizzajerkpdx.com.
Tommy Habetz has cobbled together a fine career making what Portlanders love to eat most: pizza and sandwiches. Recently, he shut down the original Southeast location of Bunk and opened a second outpost of Pizza Jerk that serves both 18-inch New York/Connecticut-style and 12-inch pan pies. Slices are also an option here.
2. Life of Pie Northwest
1765 NW 23rd Ave., 503-820-0083, lifeofpiepizza.com.
This new Life of Pie location is as close to a duplicate of its North Williams Avenue sibling as two separate properties can be. Thankfully, that includes the menu of well-singed dough piled with quality toppings as well as happy-hour margherita pies for a mere $5.
3. HunnyMilk
1981 W Burnside St., 503-719-7349, hunnymilk.com.
Serving warm comfort food with a picture-perfect backdrop, all HunnyMilk does is brunch, but it does it damn well. For a flat $22, you get a savory plate, a sweet plate and drink—the baked eggs surprise and fortune cookie waffles are an ideal pairing.
4. G Station
550 NW 6th Ave., 503-224-0776, gstationdiner.com.
One of Portland's secret cheap-eats gems is hiding inside the Old Town bus station. Serving affordable, greasy delights, the black-owned mom-'n'-pop diner slash gift shop sells sandwiches, smoothies, breakfast items—and one of the cheapest Impossible Burgers in town.
5. Fish & Rice
332 NW Westover Road, 503-954-1270, fishnrice.com.
Not all affordable sushi in Portland arrives via conveyor belt. Nestled on the backside of Northwest 23rd Avenue, Fish & Rice boasts not only a formidable $13, two-roll lunch plate but a superlative cute factor that will tempt a visit long after the combination special expires at 3 pm.
