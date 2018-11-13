1. Master Kong

8435 SE Division St., 971-373-8248.

Canard was the talk of Portland food this year, and rightfully so, but Master Kong was the biggest surprise. It's the city's new Chinese food destination for a singular reason—sister-and-brother team Amy and Kang Zhu offer a concise menu of regional Chinese breakfast and lunch hits, including congee, juicy goubuli buns and roujiamo, aka Chinese burgers.

Read full review: Master Kong Is Portland's New Master of Regional Chinese Breakfast.

(Henry Cromett)
(Henry Cromett)

2. Rabbits Cafe

115 NE 6th Ave., 971-229-0357, rabbitscafepdx.com

Sanjay Chandrasekaran is behind some of Portland's freshest and most flavorful vegan restaurants. At the newly opened second location of his breakfast-and-lunch spot, flavors and textures are heaped together with wild abandon. The Zia ($6, $9) is one of the most enthusiastic salads you'll ever eat—barbecue soy curls, green chiles, beans and corn, on top of crunchy, tahini-smothered kale.

Read full review: Two New Vegan Restaurants Expand Portland's Plant-Based Offerings.

(Andrea Johnson)
(Andrea Johnson)

3. Life of Pie Northwest

1765 NW 23rd Ave., 503-820-0083, lifeofpiepizza.com.

This new Life of Pie location is as close to a duplicate of its North Williams Avenue sibling as two separate properties can be. Thankfully, that includes the menu of well-singed dough piled with quality toppings as well as happy-hour margherita pies for a mere $5.

Read full review: Reviews of the Second Locations of Three Prominent Portland Pizzerias.

(Justin Katigbak)
(Justin Katigbak)

4. HunnyMilk

1981 W Burnside St., 503-719-7349, hunnymilk.com.

Serving warm comfort food with a picture-perfect backdrop, all HunnyMilk does is brunch, but it does it damn well. For a flat $22, you get a savory plate, sweet plate and drink—the baked eggs surprise and fortune cookie waffles are an ideal pairing.

Read full review: New Brunch Spot HunnyMilk Will Make You Happy When Portland Skies Are Gray.

(Henry Cromett)
(Henry Cromett)

5. Tiny Moreso

4520 NE 42nd Ave., 503-602-4243, tinymoresopdx.com.

This vegan, gluten-free dessert cafe is twee, slightly minimalist and very wholesome. Tiny Moreso's pride is clearly the brightly colored, sometimes elaborately piped, cashew-based "cheesecakes." The almost mousselike texture is pillowy and addictive, and sticks to the qualities vegan and gluten-free desserts can reliably get right—rich and creamy.

Read full review: Two New Vegan Restaurants Expand Portland's Plant-Based Offerings.