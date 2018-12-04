It's unclear if Screen Door originated Portland's brunch-line culture, but it's certainly become synonymous with it. Everyone accepts the hour-plus wait for a table, because they know a mountainous plate of the city's best chicken and waffles ($12.50-$16) is at the other end. And yes, that's what everyone orders. But if you just need to be different, the Cathead Biscuit Sandwich ($14) slaps that same fried chicken between two gravy-slathered pieces of bread that greatly overestimates the size of the average feline's dome.