Wild North is the latest Portland food cart to create a menu with astonishing expertise at an extreme value. Many of its seasonal dishes wouldn't be out of place in a fancier setting, like chilled cucumber gazpacho ($6, $10), barbecue pork roulade ($10), mussels in tomato broth ($15, $25) and porchetta ($13). But there's also a fire-roasted twist—almost everything here is prepared in a brick pizza oven, making Wild North look like a snack shack in the woods.