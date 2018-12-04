Wild North is the latest Portland food cart to create a menu with astonishing expertise at an extreme value. Many of its seasonal dishes wouldn't be out of place in a fancier setting, like chilled cucumber gazpacho ($6, $10), barbecue pork roulade ($10), mussels in tomato broth ($15, $25) and porchetta ($13). But there's also a fire-roasted twist—almost everything here is prepared in a brick pizza oven, making Wild North look like a snack shack in the woods.
GO: 8145 SE 82nd Ave., 971-808-1202, wildnorthpdx.com, 11 am-8 pm Wednesday-Thursday, 11 am-9 pm Friday-Saturday, 9 am-3 pm Sunday
Comments