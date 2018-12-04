There's a dark storefront tucked between a vape shop and a video poker deli inside a Beaverton strip mall that appears to be abandoned. But if you open the door to Yuzu—the only signage is the restaurant's name modestly stamped on the entrance—you'll find a bustling, if cramped, izakaya with an entertaining hodgepodge of small plates. It's best to just start ordering without thinking too much about it and enjoy the surprises as they come. That could be deep-fried chicken pieces ($6.50) as addicting as poultry popcorn that burst with juice, a breaded patty of American-Kobe beef and ground Carlton Farms pork ($10.50) not unlike a heartier crab cake drizzled with Japanese mayo that's sweeter and heavier than what's in your average jar of Best Foods, or housemade spring rolls ($4.95) stuffed with kimchi, barbecue pork and mozzarella, which sounded odd but made for an oozy good addition when your bite shattered through the thin pastry shell.