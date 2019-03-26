Two new pop-ups will make it a little easier to get acclaimed food and award-winning beer from a pair of businesses—one that's temporarily closed, the other a little hard to get to.
Joshua McFadden, chef and co-owner of the fresh produce- and pasta-focused Italian restaurant Ava Gene's, is dusting off a currently vacant space in Old Town to launch a trattoria that sounds like the romantic dinner scene from Lady and the Tramp. Ava Geno's will serve a family-style, four-course menu of nostalgic dishes on tables decked out in red-and-white checked tablecloths and candles.
The temporary eatery will fill in for Ava Gene's across the river, which is closing in April for a kitchen expansion. Upon reopening, there will be a revamped menu.
Until then, Ava Geno's, located at 135 NW 5th Ave., is ready to feed you starting April 16. Much of the food is similar in style to Ava Gene's past Little Italy dinners, including rigatoni with bolognese, chicken cacciatore and garlic bread. Expect a cocktail list that's heavy on negronis and martinis along with beer and Italian wine. The pop-up will be open 5-10 pm Tuesday-Saturday through May 24.
Also in Northwest Portland, you can now find the largest selection of pFriem beer outside of the Hood River tasting room, saving you a drive and some gas money. Through Sunday, March 31, take advantage of the six taps and 15 different bottles at the sleek and streamlined event space Function PDX. The pop-up is open 2-11 pm Tuesday-Thursday and noon-11 pm Friday-Sunday.
