Until then, Ava Geno's, located at 135 NW 5th Ave., is ready to feed you starting April 16. Much of the food is similar in style to Ava Gene's past Little Italy dinners, including rigatoni with bolognese, chicken cacciatore and garlic bread. Expect a cocktail list that's heavy on negronis and martinis along with beer and Italian wine. The pop-up will be open 5-10 pm Tuesday-Saturday through May 24.