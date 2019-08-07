The clubhouse leader for Restaurant of the Year just introduced a new lunch menu, featuring fried chicken with an optional crispy-fried egg, a variant of its late-night cheeseburger, and thai shrimp in a jasmine rice porridge it calls "grits." We're sure it'll live up to the dinner menu, but if you haven't tried that yet, well, why the hell not? The white curry with brisket burnt ends is a dish so rich and nuanced it's almost without precedent, while the chopped barbecue fried rice is another mashup that's bafflingly simple yet unbeatable in flavor.