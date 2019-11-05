Many people go their entire lives perfectly content with pizzas made of three shades: red, yellow and brown. And that's OK. Some of the best pies feature just a handful of ingredients. But you probably didn't even know you wanted more on pizza than sauce, cheese and meat—at least not until you've had dinner at Lovely's. Sometimes the crusts here, which are dark and bulging at the edges, creating something similar to a giant bowl, come bedecked with what looks like an oversized salad that could be its own meal. Other nights, they'll be adorned with flowers as if the pizzas were miniature gardens. Whenever you see one that comes with an egg smack dab in the middle, be sure to get it. On my visit, the yolk pooled across what read like a kitchen-sink list of ingredients: shishitos, padróns, crushed potatoes, sweet corn, endive and pancetta ($25). What should've been too dry, too busy or just too novel for its own good was an artisanal lesson in ambition and balance. The roster of local farms supplying all that produce always gets mentioned in the nightly program. To sample some of those vegetables sans dough, there are a few oven-roasted dishes to choose from. In the waning days of summer, singed cauliflower and olives dusted in breadcrumbs nestled up to a cumin-spiked yogurt ($13), giving it an almost tzatziki-like character. Always save room for a sweet treat at Lovely's, whether that's a dish of homemade ice cream or an adult slushy ($12), which in September was a blend of rosé and strawberries that tasted like Hoods at their peak—summer frozen, for a moment, in that beverage. ANDI PREWITT.