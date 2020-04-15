1. Cicoria
3377 SE Division St.
There are no new Portland restaurants in the time of COVID-19. Somehow, though, there is new pizza. Chef Joshua McFadden's new joint wasn't supposed to open until spring or early summer, but the Midwest-inspired "tavern-style" pie was already dialed in. Cicoria brings quality ingredients to a style of pizza originally meant to be washed down with Schlitz. The flour is freshly milled and regional, the crust is 50 percent whole wheat, and while it's crispier than Neapolitan or a foldable New York slice, it's neither buttery nor greasy like Chicago thin crust.
How to order: See submarinehospitality.com/takeout, or call 503-444-7537.
2. Top Burmese
413 NW 21st Ave., 503-477-5985, topburmese.com.
The booming Burmese takeout spot has traded its tiny rectangular room with a lone table for a slightly larger space inside the former Kim Jong's Smokehouse, and the menu has expanded in the process. But the dishes that wowed us the first time around remain the all-stars—like the fermented tea leaf salad and the incredible five-pack of golden-brown samosas.
How to order: Caviar, DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, Uber Eats.
3. Bless Your Heart
5410 NE 33rd Ave., 503-719-6447, byhpdx.com.
For years, John Gorham's ever-growing restaurant empire has been serving knockout bistro burgers, but Bless Your Heart veers diner style, and it's damn near perfect. Though the Carolina burger slathered in chili and slaw is the signature menu item, the LL Cool J comes bedecked with all the classics, plus hefty slabs of bacon and a mound of guac so generous it puts most nacho platters to shame.
How to order: Caviar.
4. Nong’s Khao Man Gai
609 SE Ankeny St., Suite C, 503-740-2907, khaomangai.com.
Starting with a food cart and working her way up to a series of restaurants, Nong Poonsukwattana became a Portland icon for her khao man gai—delicately seasoned, poached chicken on fluffy rice, served with cucumber, cilantro and sipping broth. It's an exercise in perfection and simplicity.
How to order: Caviar, DoorDash.
5. Baes
225 SW Ash St., baeschicken.com.
Four years after he pulled the plug on his previous attempt at a fried chicken joint, fast-casual kingpin Micah Camden's newest project doles out fresh, juicy birds with ruthless efficiency and alarming consistency. The hot chicken, in particular, is destined to be the subject of citywide hype. The heat level is tolerable for most, preserving the smoky, peppery flavor without scorching taste buds.
How to order: Caviar.
