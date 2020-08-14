A meal at Berlu is a fully formed experience. Naturally, chef Vince Nguyen's year-old fine dining spot has been slow to adapt to the takeout era. A bento box concept didn't work out, so this week, Nguyen is trying something new: a make-it-yourself take-home tasting menu. For $85, customers receive ingredients for a two-person, eight-course meal, with instructions for cooking delivered via Instagram. Not that there's much cooking to be done: Most of the items—including crab with chanterelles and bay shrimp with corn and pickled rose—just need to be plated.