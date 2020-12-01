The last few weeks have felt like being stuck in the world's slowest-moving car crash. The pandemic is raging out of control, your favorite bar just decided to call it quits, and the sun shines for maybe five hours a day.
To cope with the unending flow of bad news, now is the time for pasta. Big pasta. Fatten-me-up-food-stupor pasta.
Fortunately, Gabriel Rucker is here to satisfy your comfort cravings during our winter of dread.
The James Beard Award-winning chef is pivoting yet again under COVID-19 restrictions and will start offering take-and-bake lasagna meals when Canard reopens Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Like many closet-sized restaurants across the city, the East Burnside Street establishment is transforming into a market of sorts. In addition to pasta to go, you can also purchase wine curated by sommelier Andy Fortgang along with holiday-themed snacks and stocking stuffers made by local artists.
The Bird Box gourmet meals Rucker rolled out earlier this year will still be available next door at Le Pigeon. But let's face it: You're going to get the lasagna.
