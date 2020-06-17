Every year, thanks to Seinfeld, countless people believe this will be their personal "Summer of George." While George Costanza only had himself to blame for not conquering the season, the coronavirus is letting you off the hook this year. But while the lockdown might put a serious damper on your attempts at achieving frolfing supremacy, I'm here to bring you the next best thing: glib commentary on the 2019 Disc Golf World Championship, courtesy of YouTube.