The deepest wound (some say it's still bleeding today) is, of course, Greg Oden, first overall pick of the 2007 draft. He missed his entire first season due to injury, had a sort of normal second season, and then played in just 21 games over the next three seasons. The situation was so bad satirical newsmagazine The Onion did a story in 2010 called "Careless Blazers Goofing Around With Basketball Shatter Greg Oden Into Thousand Pieces." That's pretty brutal.