There are other reasons to paste Topaz’s mug atop this year’s “Best of Portland” issue. For one thing, we admire the way she refused local lawyers’ offers to sue the team. And we respect her steadfast refusal to cash in on her sudden fame. You didn’t see Topaz out hawking T-shirts or demanding personal-appearance fees. Rather, she unhesitatingly wrapped her arms around an important moment in the life of our community and got her message across.