Wy’East Mountain Academy Reveals Record-Breaking Dry Slop Training Facility

The action-sport boarding school Wy’East Mountain Academy debuted the United States’ largest dry slope airbag system—an all-weather training system for skiing and snowboarding—in a ceremony on June 17. The air-bag training system, which is 80 feet wide, 200 feet long and can be adjusted for jumps between 35 to 55 feet, will give young snowsporting talent the unique opportunity to safely practice their technique no matter the snowfall level.

After eight years of planning, two years of construction and a few months of intense field work, the academy’s new landing system by Austria-based BangerBags was honored at a ribbon cutting ceremony by three-time gold medalist and halfpipe legend Shaun White. White, who grew up attending the High Cascade Snowboard Camp on WMA’s campus. He told reporters at the opening ceremony—which coincided with the launch of Project Gold, a nationwide talent search with the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association that ran its first session June 15–21 with 60 Olympic hopefuls—that the camps not only shaped him as a rider but also as a person.

“This is a key moment for developing talent here in the U.S.,” White said in a statement.

High Cascade Snowboard Camp and Windells Freeski Camp, hosted on WMA’s campus and fellow Project Gold partners, attract Olympic hopefuls through their action sports programs. WMA students had the opportunity to drop in before an audience.

“You won’t find anybody at this place who isn’t living the dream,” says Nick Goepper, an Olympic medalist and WMA alumnus. “Action sports is continuing to grow and to evolve and stuff, and it’s cool to see Wy’East and Windells really embracing that.”