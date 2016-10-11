The article claims that the remodel and seismic upgrade of the Henry Building will run $1,000 per square foot. The calculation is made solely on the square footage of the residential units and eliminates the rest of the building—foundation, basement, hallways, etc. The actual per-square-foot price of renovating the 62,782-square-foot building is $357; the Portland Housing Bureau is investing $85,000 per unit, roughly $255 per square foot in the building's residential portion.