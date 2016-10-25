Police-Protest Organizer
I wish we had more people like Greg McKelvey who are willing to stand up to make the world a better place [Hotseat: Gregory McKelvey, WW, Oct. 19, 2016].
I am certainly willing to be a little late [in traffic] if it means we can help bring police reform, help make sure Portland is truly progressive and cares about black lives and homeless lives, and that we have a city that truly listens to the public.
I hope more people will join Greg and help bring about these reforms. Keep fighting the good fight!
—Jeremy Likens
This is not going to work well for Portland. I will not support [Don't Shoot Portland] or what might turn to rioting. All the protesting is not working in your favor.
Smart people in Portland will move away and jobs will disappear, creating another Chicago, or Detroit. That's how Democrats act, but they never improve their lives.
Just visit Chicago to see how fun it is living the Democrat Dream.
—Steve Jay
Talking about Death
Thank you for running this story ["Let's Talk About Death, Baby," WW, Oct. 19, 2016]. My mom died of cancer when I was 14. This was back in 1974, when even admitting the possibility of death was out of the question.
Up until several weeks before she died, adults were still saying things like, "When your mom comes home" to my siblings and me.
I'm thankful for the changes these past four decades have started and am glad that adults and kids are able to talk more freely about death and grieving now.
—Geri Hoekzema
This sounds like a healthy and necessary process for people who are ready for this conversation. I wish them all well—those who are living and those who are dying.
—"Multnomah"
PSU's New Gender Options
Being recognized in these ways, even if it's confidential, will be a big boost to the feeling of well-being for many students, which would be reason enough ["PSU's Nine Genders," WW, Oct. 19, 2016]. But on a practical level, there may be many useful implications as the years roll by.
I wonder if Portland State University has also considered nontraditional titles? I like Mx, which I've been using since 2002. Mx is a non-binary transgender title, pronounced "mix," and used by more and more individuals and organizations (including governments).
When people see or hear my title, they are immediately alerted to the fact that I'm some sort of non-binary transgender person, which is really useful for them so they know how to interact with me.
—Mx Margaret D. Jones
