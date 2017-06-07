It's Trip the Dark's approximation of the Bog of Eternal Stench from the movie Labyrinth. Much like the alt-children's movie to which it pays tribute—the surreal story that stars David Bowie and features some of Jim Henson's freakiest puppets—The Goblin King is a unique experience. With a sense of humor and camp common in almost every Portland art scene except dance, it's deeply, and often hilariously, cheesy. Multiple dancers take turns playing the Goblin King and strutting around the stage wearing wigs that replicate Bowie's glam mullet. There are some purely contemporary sequences, but the more idiosyncratic choreography is thoroughly jazzy: The dancers wear big, showy smiles and windshield-wipe their hands over their heads while in triangle formation. There's even some tap dancing, which is perhaps as underappreciated as whoopee cushions.