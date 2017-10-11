It's a sprawling, complicated plot. So it's a relief to find that the set for Shaking the Tree's production is so bare. The stage is created by a single ring of audience chairs surrounded by chalkboard walls. The ensemble cast of 12 play a countless rotation of characters, often as campy caricatures—Jessica Tidd plays an animalistic Ironshirt with wide eyes and bared teeth, and in his brief role as the governor, Heath Koerschgen does a Donald Trump impersonation. Using bamboo sticks, the cast create the scenery, too. They hold sticks vertically above their heads to make a forest, and into the form of a triangle for a house. Clifton Holznagel and Briana Ratterman Trevithick serve as our narrators, introducing scenes with hammy smiles and folky songs played on guitar and accordion.