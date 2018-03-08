Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright wants you to know: Fascism didn't die with Hitler and Mussolini.
On April 26, Albright—the brooch-wearing, politics-dominating boss—will be at Revolution Hall with her new book Fascim: A Warning to speak about the historical threats to democracy that we are on course for repeating.
Albright, who grew up in Prague during World War II and in '96 was nominated by then-President Bill Clinton to Secretary of State, defines a fascist as, "someone who claims to speak for a whole nation or group, is utterly unconcerned with the rights of others, and is willing to use violence and whatever other means are necessary to achieve the goals he or she might have."
Her new book examines the 20th century struggle between democracy and fascism, and the ways in which the momentum toward democracy the world experienced with the fall of the Berlin Wall has reversed.
Fascism: A Warming, is more than just a history lesson, though. Albright is also calling for greater widespread understanding of the tragic errors of the past so that we might save ourselves from repeating them.
Tickets to see Albright, the highest-ranking female in U.S. government's history, go on sale Friday, March 9—but International Women's Day is a pretty good day to plan your purchase.
SEE IT: Madeleine Albright speaks at Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., 877-435-9849, revolutionhall.com, on Thursday, April 26. 7:30 pm.
