By day, Schmidt is an honored SEAL who's served this county for over twenty-three years. But by night (and probably occasionally during day due to conflicting shoot schedules and a shoestring budget that makes renting a lighting kit nearly impossible), he strips down to his birthday suit and becomes Jay Vroom, a porn actor who stars in adult films alongside professional porn actress (and his real-life wife of over fifteen years) Jewels Jade. The couple has worked together on more than 30 features, and their filmography includes such memorable classics as Apple Smashing Lap Dance and Strippers Come Home Horny from the Club.