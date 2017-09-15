ETP claims that Greenpeace spread misinformation which lead to protests against the instillation of the pipeline , which may in turn have cost the company billions of dollars. But now that the pipeline is finally up and running, ETP is ready to take the next step in its bold fight for justice by suing the shit out of some tree huggers.

Sure, some might see this suit as a pathetic attempt by ETP to tie Greenpeace down with expensive, time-consuming litigation as punishment for the environmental organization's notable opposition to the pipeline's construction. But I personally believe it's only fair that the billion dollar natural gas and propane company seek indemnity.