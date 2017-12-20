Cheer the Fuck Up: An OK Chorale Sing-Along

OK Chorale is a way for average Portlanders to convene in the name of harmony. Everyone knows at least a few Christmas songs, so you might as well stop by and shout along to "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer" with a few cans of Rainier in your system, right? Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., 503-288-3895, mississippistudios.com. 7:30 pm. $22 advance, $25 day of show. 21+.