Portlanders have experienced plenty of free ice skating while navigating slick streets and sidewalks this week.
But this Friday and Saturday, Dec. 29-30, Veterans Memorial Coliseum is offering an upgrade: a chance to skate in the building where Bill Walton and so many Winterhawks played.
The Coliseum rink's inaugural "Family Fun Nights"—co-sponsored by Portland City Hall—are free to anyone and geared especially, as the name suggests, toward families.
Ice skates aren't included, but winter-themed movie and hockey screenings are planned as a backdrop to the feel-good holiday vibes.
Friday night's festivities include back-to-back showings of Disney classics, Frozen and The Mighty Ducks, projected on the digital screens of the coliseum scoreboard. And on Saturday the Winterhawks game will be broadcasted live from Seattle.
Doors open both nights at 5 p.m., and skating goes until 9:30 p.m. Buying tickets (and skates) in advance is not a bad idea.
