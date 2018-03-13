Wednesday, March 14
I Think I'm Ready to See Frank Ocean Launch Party
In her new book, Portland poet Shayla Lawson effectively performs literary covers of Frank Ocean songs, using his lyrics as jumping-off points to expand the ideas contained within them. Tonight, she celebrates the book's publication by reading the poems backed by her own band, the Oceanographers. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., 503-239-7639, holocene.org. 8 pm. $8. 21+. See feature, page 31.
Cornelius
Keigo Oyomada, aka Cornelius, is the Japanese Beck, a genre-obliterating cut-and-paste auteur with classic pop sensibilities. In 2017, he released his first solo album in 11 years, Mellow Waves, an uncharacteristically relaxed and dreamy set that nevertheless refuses to remain in one place very long. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., 503-288-3895, revolutionhall.com. 9 pm. $20. All ages.
Thursday, March 15
NW Dance Project
NW Dance Project has a knack for adapting classic stories into evocative, engrossing modern dance. This time, its source material is Ibsen's feminist tragedy Hedda Gabler. That alone would be worthwhile, but it's sharing the bill with another world premiere by Barcelona choreographer Cayetano Soto. Newmark Theater, 1111 SW Broadway, nwdanceproject.com. 7:30 pm. $34-$58.
Blazers vs. Cavaliers
Usually, a visit from the Cavs is exciting simply for the opportunity to watch LeBron James murderize our poor Blazers in person. This time, though, Portland owns the better record, Damian Lillard is playing out of his mind, and every game in the West matters. Prepare for war. Moda Center, 1 N Center Court St., 503-235-8771. 7 pm. $73-$2,223.
Friday, March 16
Kells Smoker
Want to watch Irish people and American people beat the tar out of each other, in celebration of the greatest of Irish-American holidays? The Kells Smoker amateur boxing competition comes but once a year, in a tent by Kells Irish. There will be blood. (Actually, there probably won't be.) Kells Irish,
112 SW 2nd Ave., 503-227-4057, kellsportland.com. 7 pm. $30. 21+.
Pop-Tart Pop-Up
To benefit the American Civil Liberties Union, coffee and wine blog Sprudge will be hosting a Portland Pop-Tart Pop-up. With, like, a whole bunch of flavors of Pop-Tarts and really good coffee from Smalltime Roasters. Sprudge, 3640 SE Belmont St., sprudge.com. 10 am-3 pm.
Saturday, March 17
WW's Best New Band Showcase
The future of Portland music looks and sounds much different from what came before. Puerto Rican pop warrior Frankie Simone, Afro-centric soul magician Amenta Abioto and spacy R&B duo Brown Calculus play our annual showcase of the city's top emerging acts. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., 503-288-3895, mississippistudios.com. 9 pm. Free. 21+.
Rebuilding Small Territories
Two decades ago, hundreds of women displaced by conflict in Colombia decided to build their own town. Mexico's Teatro tells their story through a half-lecture, half-theatrical performance, in which they construct a miniature replica of the city out of cinder blocks and photographs. The Headwaters Theatre, 55 NE Farragut St., 503-404-2350, boomarts.org. 7:30 pm. Through March 18. $20.
Sunday. March 18
Shamrock Run
Run off your St. Patrick's Day hangover in anything from a 5k to a half marathon—or just partake in festive activities like bagpipes, kilts and, of course,
a beer garden. Tom McCall Waterfront Park, shamrockrunportland.com. 7 am-1 pm. $15-$95.
Persian New Year at Rally Pizza
In Iran, the new year starts in spring. The 'Couv's best restaurant, Neapolitan-style Rally Pizza, is ringing in Persian New Year with Maysara wine and Persian foods, from kuku sabzi herb omelets to turmeric-fried fish and lamb pizza. Entrees run $11 to $18. Rally Pizza, 8070 E Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver, Wash., 360-524-9000, rallypizza.com.
Monday, March 19
Bruce Holbert
Bruce Holbert is the literary treasure of Eastern Washington. Did you know they even had one? His new novel, Whiskey, about two brothers chasing down a daughter abducted by a religious cult, is dark, death-obsessed and funny as hell. Powell's Books on Hawthorne, 3723 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-228-4651, powells.com. 7:30 pm. Free.
Dana Buoy
The Portland-based Akron/Family member's new album, Ice Glitter Gold, merges smooth-gliding dance grooves with introspective lyrics and fuzzy psychedelic atmosphere. It's a dance record for the silent disco generation—the sound of going out and getting lost in your own head. The Know, 3728 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-473-8729, theknowpdx.com. 8 pm. Contact venue for ticket information. 21+.
Tuesday, March 20
Hamilton
Unsurprisingly, tickets for the Portland premiere of one of the most successful musicals of all time sold out almost immediately. But if you still really want see Lin-Manuel Miranda's hip-hop retelling of the founding of America, there's a lottery for $10 tickets you can enter two days before each show. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., 503-248-4335, portland.broadway.com. 7:30 pm. Through April 8. Sold out.
Pussy Riot
Whether you think of them as a band or a feminist performance-art troupe, Russia's Pussy Riot are undeniably one of the world's most radical cultural forces. If you snagged tickets for this insanely rare live appearance, don't expect a normal concert. What should you expect? That's anyone's guess. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St., 503-231-9663, dougfirlounge.com. 8 pm. Through March 21. Sold out.
