Unsurprisingly, tickets for the Portland premiere of one of the most successful musicals of all time sold out almost immediately. But if you still really want see Lin-Manuel Miranda's hip-hop retelling of the founding of America, there's a lottery for $10 tickets you can enter two days before each show. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., 503-248-4335, portland.broadway.com. 7:30 pm. Through April 8. Sold out.