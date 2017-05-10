Duanne's illness becomes a prominent part of his and his family's life in January 2010. He suddenly becomes obsessed with a New Agey YouTube blogger named Jessica Schab, whose videos include "The Illuminati's Plan for the Starseeds" and "The Hollow Earth & Its Core." Duanne attempts to travel to Canada to marry her. He makes the journey without money or ID, blowing a border checkpoint in the process. For the first year of his illness, he begins acting increasingly paranoid and erratic, which culminates in a video he shoots at the top of Multnomah Falls, proclaiming his devotion to Schab. Duanne is involuntarily committed to Oregon State Hospital for six months after a court finds he is an imminent danger to himself.