Where past retro-coms ignored any obligation to their supposed settings beyond the odd newspaper headline or Top 40 staple, the early episodes of Everything Sucks! dissolve into an endless whirl of disjointed references, dimly remembered tropes and misused phrasings. "All that and a bag of chips" was only ever said ironically and, inside Clackamas County, perhaps never said at all. The effect approximates a semilucid slumber alongside an I Love the '90s marathon, which isn't quite as dreadful as might be expected. However awkward the constant flood of time-worn memes and outdated lingo may seem in the moment, the faux-nostalgic eventually blurs into a constant undercurrent and highlights poignant moments by its absence.