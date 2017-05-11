In case an imaginative script, beautiful scenery and a murder mystery are not enough to avert viewer boredom, Lynch and co-writer Mark Frost give us a huge population of players. But the alarmed response of "Oh no, not another new character" is quickly dispelled by intrigue or eccentricity. A man wearing an Indian headdress thumps his skull against the side of a doll house. A woman carries around a log to which she ascribes human qualities. Amid Lynch's camera suddenly gives importance to strange details, such as the saddle shoes worn by the town vixen. The unexpected may not be consistently amusing or charming, but it is always watchable, and Lynch swerves off course just often enough to keep viewers cocking their heads.