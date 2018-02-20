Seven months after that conversation in the kitchen, their production of The Clark Doll is now playing at Performance Works NW. Directed by Victor Mack, Shareen Jacobs joins Cozier and Fleetwood as three women who are stuck in a room, each representing different shades of psyches society has imposed upon black women. They flip through a book of fairy tales and act out parables of femininity and blackness for each other, struggling to learn a way out when they don't see themselves in any of the stories. The sparse set holds only the props necessary for the play, like a jump rope that Cozier spins faster and faster as she struggles to sing a nightmarish lullaby in time.