Cityscape Burma is an example of a body of work that must be seen in person to be appreciated. Instead of making digital prints of his images, West chose a process that involves exposing light-sensitive photo paper with LEDS, the result of which looks much more like a photo from a film negative than the glossy digital photography we have become accustomed to seeing. In addition, West's selection of matte paper (and his possible manipulation of the candy colors of Burmese architecture into a more muted palette) makes each photo look like a hand-colored still from an old MGM film. The buildings take on the appearance of elaborate theater backdrops, and the figures become actors in an epic narrative.