Instructions for Drinking with a Friend

For Portland artist MK Guth's new exhibit, she's built a table, two chairs, a custom bottle of whiskey and two glass cups. You're encouraged to bring a friend, sit together in the gallery, drink some whiskey and have a conversation that's prompted by a book of rules provided by the artist. The exhibit is open during regular gallery hours, meaning there could be presumably sober strangers in the gallery, making your drunken conversation as much a part of the space as the canvases on the wall. Elizabeth Leach Gallery, 417 NW 9th Ave., elizabethleach.com. Reception 6-8 pm. Through Jan. 27.



ForeverScape

In the eight years that Portland illustrator Vance Feldman has been working on ForeverScape, it's grown from a single eight-and-a-half-inch sheet of paper, to a grid that's over 1,000 feet long. Every three days since 2009, Feldman added a new detailed sheet to the project, creating a series of surreal, interlocking scenes in a style that's somewhere between comic book and Boschian. Smaller segments of the work were displayed in Portland galleries earlier in the process, but the installation at Blackfish will be ForeverScape's largest yet. Part of the illustration will cover the walls from floor to ceiling, and there will be a mechanical scroll on display that will wind through a smaller-scale copy of the complete work. Blackfish Gallery, 420 NW 9th Ave., blackfish.com. Reception 6-9 pm. Through Jan. 27.



Ben Hucke

Ben Hucke's exhibit at Gallery 903 avoids being static in a very literal way. The former BMX biker turned artist creates pen-and-ink replicas of whatever strikes him as meaningful—everything from worn Adidas sneakers, the Columbia River Gorge or a portrait of Kanye West. At the reception of his solo show at Gallery 903, Hucke will demonstrate his methodical process in real time, creating new works, which seems fitting for a style of art that's so much about technique. Gallery 903, 903 NW Davis St., gallery903.com. Through Jan. 31.

