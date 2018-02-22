The photos are cropped so that no legs or stomachs are visible, only fleshy vulvas removed from any kind of context. Still, Brown's work appears more reverent than clinical. She made a point of shooting the photographs in soft but defining natural light. Each vulva is distinct enough that Brown says she can recognize each one. "In some of these photos, you only see the outer labia," she adds. "Sometimes, when you sit all day, your labia stick together, they don't open to the world. So I had to ask myself, 'Should I have them manually open their body to me?' No, that's exactly the antithesis of this project."