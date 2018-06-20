The resulting series is called Split (Fade), which is on display at Ori Gallery on North Mississippi Avenue. In the two Split (Fade) pieces in the show, Smith screenprinted a collage of the phrase "All you alright?" in bubbly, outlined letters. On the lower half of the cotton rag paper, there's a mirror image of the collage in thick, geometric letters that are chopped up by white lines. In the second piece of the series, the letters look they've been run over with an eraser, faded to the point where they're just a phantom of the original phrase.