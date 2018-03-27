1. Von Ebert
131 NW 13th Ave., 503-820-7721, vonebertbrewing.com.
Von Ebert is now open in the former Fat Head's space with onetime Commons brewer Sean Burke at the helm. Expect a whole new mess of beers and no more weird fat faces with suspicious mustaches.
2. Upright Brewing
240 N Broadway, uprightbrewing.com.
In its hidden basement space, Upright Brewing now takes cash and has an actual bar with actual seats. But more than that, you need to stop in between Thursday and Sunday for that world-beating Kopstootje vermouth-barrel beer and our 2018 Beer of the Year, Pathways.
3. Donnie Vegas
1203 NE Alberta St., 503-477-7244, donnie.vegas.
As the weather turns passably warm this weekend, Donnie Vegas is making perhaps the chillest drink in Portland: a purple Marg-a-Weed-a CBD slushie with a big ol' lime wedge on the side of the glass.
4. The Upper Lip
720 SW Ankeny St., 503-295-1004, theupperlip.net.
Hidden back-alley beer bar the Upper Lip now has 10 excellent taps instead of six. More important, it has a big jug of Frederiksdal Kirsebærvin behind the bar—a portlike Danish cherry wine that tastes like nothing else in the world.
5. Paymaster
1020 NW 17th Ave., 503-943-2780, paymasterlounge.com.
Paymaster patio season is back on in Slabtown—except this year, it's much better with the addition of a rear bar that somehow always has way better beer than the front bar.
