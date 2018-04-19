Co-owner Jeff Plew told his staff Tuesday night that the storied venue, which has acted as the local stomping grounds for country stars like Toby Keith and launching pad for Taylor Swift, had been sold to a medical office company for development. Plew, one of the partners behind Old Town's urban cowgirl-themed Dixie Tavern, would not divulge any further details about the new owners' plans for the structure at 14601 SE Division St., beyond stating his belief that they "will be good for the neighborhood."