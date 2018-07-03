1. Vault Cocktail Lounge

226 NW 16th Ave., 503-490-1178, vaultpdx.com.

(Thomas Teal)
The owners of Montavilla's Vintage Cocktail Lounge have moved into the Pearl, bringing an unpretentious eastside aesthetic with them. It's a touch that won't be lost on regulars from Vintage who hope to enjoy a Prohibition cocktail for $8 in a neighborhood where that's a rarity.

2. StormBreaker

8409 N Lombard St., 971-255-1481, stormbreakerbrewing.com.

(Katie Reahl)
StormBreaker's second location is a charming love letter to St. Johns, with a mural and flight trays in the shape of the neighborhood's iconic bridge. As a bonus, the sessionable Total ReKölsch and cocoa-tinged Opacus Stout have developed into fantastic pours.

3. Little Beast

3412 SE Division St., 503-820-7721, littlebeastbrewing.com.

(Emily Joan Greene)
A welcome respite from a New Portland beer scene overcrowded with garage doors and concrete, Little Beast is a retooled yellow bungalow with 16 taps, a smattering of indoor seating and a massive half-covered outdoor area that serves as the liquor-licensed front yard you never had, complete with blankets for picnic-style drinking on the lawn.

4. Bargarten

2905 SW Cedar Hills Blvd., Beaverton, 503-809-2437, bargarten.com.

(Liz Allan)
The environment at this German pub is as vibrant as the bold blue accents taken from the Bavarian lozenges adorning the space. Beers seem to come in three sizes: Big Gulp, Super Big Gulp and Boot.

5. Up North Surf Club

1229 N Killingsworth St., 503-806-8940, upnorthsurfclub.com.

(CJ Montserrat)
While Up North is technically a surf shop, it's also a neighborhood beer bar—and a great one at that. The vibe is undeniably chill, with a tap list balancing IPAs from Pfriem and Breakside alongside local, German-influenced brewers like Rosenstadt and Occidental.