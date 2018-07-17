1. Xport
1355 SW 2nd Ave.
The terrace of this new bar on the 16th floor of the Porter Hotel offers impressive views of both the eastside and the West Hills, as well as fire pits and a section with just enough cover to keep the rain away on an iffy spring evening.
2. Teote Mezcaleria
2700 NE Alberta St., 971-288-5688, teotepdx.com.
Unlike its Hawthorne location, the massive patio at Teote's new mezcaleria on Alberta is immediately visible to all the foot traffic. You may have to fight for seating near the fire pit, but it sure is worth it.
3. Century
930 SE Sandy Blvd., 503-446-6418, centurybarpdx.com.
Century is many things to many people, but chill-seekers looking for a panoramic view at sundown know this luxe Buckman sports bar is unbeatable during the golden hour.
4. Paymaster Lounge
1020 NW 17th Ave., 503-943-2780, paymasterlounge.com.
You won't catch any rays on Paymaster's patio between drags on your American Spirit, but the upside of all that corrugated plastic is that it's perfect for year-round outdoor drinking.
5. Level Beer
5211 NE 148th Ave., 503-714-1222, levelbeer.com.
Housed in a former produce market, Level has made excellent use of an old greenhouse by turning it into the outer eastside's finest drinking porch.
