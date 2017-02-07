Among cocktails ($9-$11), the mai tai was sweet treacle, sure, but the multi-rum piña colada was viscous, sweet and lovely, and a coconut-rum Beach Thyme cocktail was pleasantly flavor-intensive. It didn't hurt that our bartender seemed to understand the spirit of the times we live in: "Since when do punks not punch Nazis?" she said, smiling. But sadly, No Bones closes bizarrely early, thatching up its doors at 10 pm on weekdays and 11 pm on weekends. Vegans need to get crunk, too. Now more than ever.