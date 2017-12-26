Consolation will likely come in the form of chef Lauren Miller's fried chicken. Like Kim Jong Smokehouse and the FOMO food cart, the Kentucky-native chef is playing fruitfully with the natural confluence between Southern-American and East-Asian soul food. The Korean fried chicken bowl ($14) comes topped in sweet-spicy tom kha sauce on a bed of kimchi and fried onions, while the burger is a double-patty dogpile with kimchi ketchup and pimento cheese. The ramen takes its cues from old cookouts, its pork belly braised with good-old-fashioned Coca-Cola.