Huge bottles of acclaimed St. Bernardus Abt 12, the Belgian dark strong ale that is brother to the much rarer—but equally tasty (seriously, ask anyone who's had it a few times) Westvleteran 12—will pour in vertical at Bazi tonight, so you can personally taste delicious dark leather turn to cherry you drink your way back in time. If you've never tasted the beer before or if you routinely grab a 4-pack from your favorite local bottle shop, now's as good a time as any to remind yourself that basically nobody rangles phenolic Belgian yeast this well, regardless of how much cheaper it is per bottle than it's Westy-made twin. Bazi Bierbrasserie, 1522 SE 32nd Ave. 6-10 pm. Free.