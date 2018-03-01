The Willamette Week-sponsored 2018 Oregon Beer Awards took place Wednesday, February 28, at Revolution Hall, awarding the best beers in the state of Oregon. The best beers were chosen in double-blind tastings by a total of 86 judges, from an entry pool of 1029 beers entered by 122 breweries around the state. It is the only statewide double blind beer tasting competition in Oregon. The best large, medium and small breweries are determined according to the medals won by each brewery.