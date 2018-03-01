The Willamette Week-sponsored 2018 Oregon Beer Awards took place Wednesday, February 28, at Revolution Hall, awarding the best beers in the state of Oregon. The best beers were chosen in double-blind tastings by a total of 86 judges, from an entry pool of 1029 beers entered by 122 breweries around the state. It is the only statewide double blind beer tasting competition in Oregon. The best large, medium and small breweries are determined according to the medals won by each brewery.
BEST BOTTLE SHOP/BEER BAR: Belmont Station
BREWERY OF THE YEAR (Large): pFriem Family Brewers
BREWERY OF THE YEAR (Medium): Baerlic Brewery
BREWERY OF THE YEAR (Small): Logsdon Farmhouse Ales
BEST NEW BREWERY: Wayfinder Beer
BEST BREWPUB EXPERIENCE: pFriem Family Brewers
BEST BEER FESTIVAL: Festival of the Dark Arts
Pilsner
Gold: Grain Station: Pitchfork Pilsner
Silver: Breakside (Milwaukie): Breakside Pilsner
Bronze: 10 Barrel (Bend, East Side): Smooth Talker
Golden, Blonde and Light Ales
Gold: Public Coast: 67' Blonde
Silver: Gigantic: Kölschtastic
Bronze: Old Town: Sun Dazed
Stout
Gold: Stormbreaker: Opacus
Silver: PINTS: Steel Bridge Stout
Bronze: Crux Stout
Classic German and Bohemian Styles
Gold: Fort George: Funeral Pyre
Silver: Mt. Tabor: Taborator Dopplebock
Bronze: Rosenstadt: Schwarzbier
Classic UK Styles
Gold: Boneyard Beer (Brew 1): The Femur
Silver: Ram: Disorder Porter
Bronze: Old Town: Shanghai'd IPA
Classic North American Styles
Gold: Worthy: Prefunk Pale Ale
Silver: Falling Sky: Upside Brown Ale
Bronze: Silver Moon: Get Sum Pale Ale
Belgian Beers
Gold: Crux: Doublecross
Silver: Monkless: Dubbel or Nothing
Bronze: Alesong: Dubbel
Saisons and Farmhouse Ales
Gold: Crux: Crux Farmhouse
Silver: Logsdon: Seizoen
Bronze: Yachats: Cetacea
Sessionable Hoppy Beers
Gold: pFriem: Mosaic Single Hop Pale
Silver: Sunriver: Rippin
Bronze: Barley Brown's: Pygmy Pale Ale
Strong Hoppy Beers
Gold: Sunriver: Resin Nation
Silver: Oakshire: Perfect Storm
Bronze: Ruse: Interpreter
Dark Hoppy Beers
Gold: Boneyard: Skunkape
Silver: Ecliptic: Orange Giant Barleywine
Bronze: Vanguard: Ink Spot
American IPA
Gold: Breakside (Milwaukie): Wanderlust IPA
Silver: Sunriver: Moxee
Bronze: Breakside (Milwaukie): Breakside IPA
Hazy Hoppy Beers
Gold: Ruse: Papyrus Iris
Silver: Oakshire: IPA #3
Bronze: Great Notion Ripe
Barrel-Aged Beers
Gold: Ninkasi: 2017 Cask Strength Ground Control
Silver: Pelican: Father of All Tsunamis
Bronze: Gigantic: Pipewrench
Rare and Historical Beers
Gold: Heater Allen: Block House Beer
Silver: Upright: Dirty Passport
Bronze: Old Town: KY Common
Flavored Beers
Gold: Monkless: Friar's Festivus
Silver: Deschutes (Brew 1): Early Grey IPA
Bronze: Rock Bottom: Port-Chata
Fruit and Field Beers
Gold: Logsdon: ZuuirPruim
Silver: 10 Barrel (Bend, East Side): Raspberry Crush
Bronze: 10 Barrel (PDX): Glen Coco
Coffee Beers
Gold: Three Creeks: Frontier Justice Coffee Stout
Silver: Allegory: Starless Sky
Bronze: Grain Station: Kanataka Coffee Stout
Experimental Beers
Gold: The Labrewatory: London Fog Barleywine
Silver: Great Notion: Peanut Brother
Bronze: Alesong: Pinot Spontanee
Classic Sours
Gold: Royale: Strassen Katze
Silver: Wild Ride: Phoenix of Flanders
Bronze: pFriem: Frambozen
American Sours
Gold: 10 Barrel (PDX): Salted Yuzu Sour
Silver: Logsdon: Raven & Rubus
Bronze: 10 Barrel (Bend, East Side): Pickin Mission
Brett and Mixed Culture Beers
Gold: Upright: Pathways Saison
Silver: Gigantic: Ex Ex
Oakshire: Nectarnal Slumber
Wood and Barrel-Aged Sour and Brett Beers
Gold: Baerlic: WoodWorker: Harshmellow Mountain
Silver: Santiam: Vlaams Rood
Bronze: Cascade: Sang Noir
Fresh Hop
Gold: Breakside: Fresh Hop Cascade Wanderlust
Silver: Breakside: What Fresh Beast
Bronze: StormBreaker: Fresh Hop House Martell
