Feckin bills itself an "Irish" brewery, but don't worry, it's not all dry stouts. Inside this large space overlooking the Willamette River in Oregon City, you'll find an "Irish" pale ale, an "Irish" IPA and an "Irish" barrel-aged espresso horchata porter, just like William Butler Yeats drank. Two dozen taps include a wide variety of guest taps from Oregon and beyond, plus their unlikely flagship, Top O' The Feckin Mornin, a super-charged porter pepped up with cold-brew coffee and spiked with vanilla-bean-infused Paddy Irish whiskey, which was one of our top 10 beers in 2015. Forget the taster trays, this is the kind of bar where you throw back pints of hoppy Irish Red. Food is a recent, and welcome, addition to the Feckin lineup, and the fare fits the brewery's swarthy beer lineup excellently. You'll find hearty Irish classics like Frito Pie and Pork Shoulder Sliders, but the real draw is a massive turkey drumstick, brined and slow smoked for five hours, and eaten like a Viking over a pint of dark beer.