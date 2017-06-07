Cheap wines are more susceptible to tasting sulphury, says Cole. "That can be for different reasons, but you're looking for a clean aroma," she says. "Just keep it simple." We experienced this with this fishy Spongebob wine, which comes not from Bikini Bottom, but from a family-owned winery in Tuscany. Apparently, they do several cost-cutting operations on their own, such as creating their own labels, which is why TJs can sell it for five bucks. Still, some tasters enjoyed the wine, which they wrote had a nice sharpness and a pinot gris-like taste.