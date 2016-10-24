Last year, 2,000 people attended Portland's first-ever strip club haunted house at Old Town's Spyce Gentlemen's Club. As far as we know, it was the first of its kind anywhere.
This year, the strip club haunted house is coming back to Spyce for six nights, concluding Monday on Halloween night. Last year's theme was Seven Deadly Sins. This year, it's time travel.
Here's a rubdown of the haunted house's nine rooms, as told to WW by visionary strip club DJ and attraction creator DJ Dick Hennessy.
SALEM WITCH TRIALS ROOM
"There's a hallway that will have a time machine, like time-warp background, then you traverse through a real entrance, and the first area is the Salem witch trials. A couple witches will be tied up at the stake being burned alive, and the stake is the stripper pole, so everything is strip club oriented."
BLOODY VIRGINS ROOM
"Elizabeth Báthory was [a countess in Hungary]—very notorious. She would bathe in virgins' blood because she thought it would keep her youth. She would sacrifice virgins, so we're going to have topless girls in cages off to the side about to be sacrificed, and she's going to be in the bathtub. And there's going to be hanging naked female corpses draining blood on her."
THE '60s ROOM
"Everything is black and white, even the dancer, painted in a grayscale. There will be TVs with dramatic Twilight Zone things."
THAT '70s ROOM
"There's a girl sitting in a beanbag chair; she's topless, and she has a huge '70s bush. She's smoking a joint and puts it down and prompts you to come closer."
VIETNAM WAR ROOM
"There's disembodied GIs in the forest, lots of foliage and camo netting, and there's going to be basically a strip club in Vietnam—where things go horribly wrong."
ABE LINCOLN ROOM
"You'll see Abraham Lincoln getting a lap dance, and everything is all fun and games until someone comes and blows his head off."
JACK THE RIPPER ROOM
"Jack has found a female victim and chases her and kills her in front of you."
BAR-AREA ROOM
"The Shining bartender will serve up cocktails and chat up guests. I'm looking forward to that one because that's the one where people will be interacting the most with actors in the house."
BACK TO THE FUTURE/ALIENS ROOM
"We're trying to decide if the alien will have three or four breasts; regardless, more than two. And there will be an alien in the room potentially getting a lap dance."
Haunted Strip Club Time Machine is at Spyce Gentlemen's Club, 33 NW 2nd Ave., on Wednesday-Monday, Oct. 26–31. 9 pm. $15 admission includes free gift. 21+.
