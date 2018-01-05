Functionality wise, it packs an enormous punch in a really slim and subtle package. The base is small but the suction is impressive, as shown by everything you'll see collect in the clear debris bin. No cord, no bags, just the bin you dump after each use and a small foam sponge filter that collects the finest of dust particles. I end up washing the sponge every couple uses, but if you really want to be hypoallergenic about it, wash after every vacuum round.