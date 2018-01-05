I don't mean to brag, but as an indoor cannabis consumer who sheds more hair than seems medically possible, lives with a cat and has allergies to cats, dust, and anything other than oxygen entering my sinus cavity, I am very qualified to review vacuums.
You can softly close a book from across the room and I'll sneeze. My cat routinely scatters litter grains during post-dump victory laps. When I've settled into full shut-in, wannabe novelist, cat-lady status, it won't really matter whether I have to wade through a foot of used Kleenex and a beach of litter. For now, I enjoy walking around barefoot at home and not feeling anything but the floors.
With my dust factory lifestyle, that means vacuuming pretty much daily, something I'd never been accustomed to before. But part of that is my unfamiliarity with the cordless, battery-powered vacuum revolution. Now that I've experienced the easy and self-contained Linx Cordless by Hoover, my apartment and sinuses have never been clearer.
Functionality wise, it packs an enormous punch in a really slim and subtle package. The base is small but the suction is impressive, as shown by everything you'll see collect in the clear debris bin. No cord, no bags, just the bin you dump after each use and a small foam sponge filter that collects the finest of dust particles. I end up washing the sponge every couple uses, but if you really want to be hypoallergenic about it, wash after every vacuum round.
There's a battery pack that locks into the body, with indicator lights that show much is left. After a full charge (a few hours), the battery will last me about three-four rounds of vacuuming my entire apartment. That's not a huge amount of space, but I'd say it runs for about an hour or so before it needs some charging time. The charging dock for the battery is small and has a long enough cord to store on a shelf.
It's nice to have a powerful vacuum that doesn't take up a bunch of space in my small living area. The Linx is really lightweight, and the narrow size makes it easy to store in any nook or cranny. I actually vacuum all the time now, happily, and I can tell that the rest of my place stays cleaner longer. Not to mention the pleasure of yoga without an allergy attack when I move into downward dog.
(Cool Stuff is a new feature at Willamette Week where we feature product reviews, roundups, sales and other commerce and shopping-oriented content. All Cool Stuff reviews are editorially independent, meaning we provide honest reviews and aren't paid by the brands we write about. If you do choose to purchase something after following one of our links, Willamette Week may receive a commission, which helps fund our journalism.)
